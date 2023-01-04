Well folks, 2023 has arrived and although it is a happy time for most, we all hope and pray that this new year will bring joy and happiness to more people than ever before.
I wish the same for all of us but a stark statistic has me hoping that 2023 will be an even better year for our young people around the world. According to statistics, suicide is now the number two cause of death for those between 15-24. Twenty percent of those in that age group say they have had serious thoughts about suicide and 9% say they have made an attempt in the past year.
Those are scary numbers to me and numbers that we have to somehow succeed in lowering. I am currently working on a feature story about this very subject and how high school and college athletics are playing a part in these alarming statistics.
I have talked with area athletes, doctors, counselors and a young lady who herself survived a suicide attempt six years ago. I have interviewed thousands of athletes, high school, college and professional in over 50 years of reporting and I have never been as nervous as when I talked with her recently.
Seldom do we ever have the opportunity to talk to someone who actually attempted suicide and lived to tell about it. She too was a very successful athlete who seemingly had it all, but hit that brick wall and thought there was no way to get over it.
I have written about suicide in our local area and how I didn’t know what we could do to teach our young people that there is a better outcome for their lives but again we can’t walk in their shoes and don’t know what they are thinking.
My panel of interviewees provided suggestions from their experiences and their thoughts. It will be an interesting story for you, I promise, and one that every young person, athlete or not, should read.
Everyone says if we can just save one person it will be worth it but I would like to see more than that; the young people are our future and we need to find a way to make them believe that. This isn’t just about athletes, it’s about all of us; don’t be afraid to look ahead at what the future holds for you, it’s brighter than you think.
Let’s make 2023 the year that we see those statistics take a big downturn. I look forward to sharing the story with you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.