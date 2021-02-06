Gazing into the eyes of my nursing baby is one of the most tender memories I have of being a mother. I spent almost 12 years of my life nursing babies and toddlers and would not trade that one-on-one time with my children for the world.
I will be writing more about the current digital revolution in an upcoming article, but today I am urging people to consider the cost of delegating their inefficient, personal, and loving interactions to machines and other surrogates. Baking a pie for my family is not the same as buying a pie, even though the cost of that home-baked pie can be higher in so many ways. Feeding each other is another true and tangible expression of human love. Consciously focusing on the love I have for my family and friends as I grow and prepare food for them does have an impact on the outcome – I have no doubt of that.
When I sit and listen to a troubled friend, holding their hand and holding the space for them to unburden their heart, I suspect that interaction might be more healing than a telemedicine appointment with a paid counselor, even though I don’t have a counseling degree .
Massage chairs, breast pumps, digital meetings, food boxes that arrive at the door – how many more points of contact will be lost for humanity before we realize the insanity of rushing toward the end of our lives and delegating the important moments to others, and even to machines, robots and tracking devices?
Many children had already lost the comfort of the hand of a loving teacher on their shoulder as they struggled to understand a problem or deal with an uncomfortable interpersonal event at school. Now they are looking into laptops, phones and other devices for instruction while they sit alone trying to learn. Instead of having an adult evaluating their comfort level by watching their body language and answering their questions individually, they are in a “meeting” where someone may or may not notice whether they are even engaged. Instead, a biometric tracking application is monitoring their eye movement and keystrokes to determine their engagement with the material.
Many people are feeling redundant as their places of work are closed, or conversely, they are deemed essential and placed in harm’s way to do services for others, often at very low pay scales. Many people will likely never return to work because government payments and food programs will pay them to stay home as their jobs are taken by robots. The pursuit of safety as defined by others has the potential to stifle human endeavor. The pursuit of cheap products has the potential to stifle human creativity and the value of handmade products and homegrown food. The decisions of multinational corporations appear to be trumping the decisions of sovereign nations and elected governments.
I hope we will realize the importance of our humanity before we lose the ability to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.