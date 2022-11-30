Well folks, let the games begin this week with area winter sports teams getting their regular seasons underway.
It’s also a good time for a reminder of the jobs that everyone has as they fill gyms and hockey arenas to support their favorite teams.
Well folks, let the games begin this week with area winter sports teams getting their regular seasons underway.
It’s also a good time for a reminder of the jobs that everyone has as they fill gyms and hockey arenas to support their favorite teams.
• Players, you have an easy job. You need to go out and have fun and do the best you can for as long as the contest lasts.
• Officials, you need to do the best you can in keeping the games clean and according to the rules.
• Students, your job is an easy one. Cheer loud and often for your teams without making your comments to the opposition on the personal side.
• Parents and the rest of you fans, you have the toughest job. Support your kids as you always do and let everyone else including the officials do their job. It’s always easy to yell at the coach or the kids or the officials and believe me, it just doesn’t look good. It’s hard, trust me I know, because I’ve done it as well. I’ve found that sometimes it puts undue pressure on the players and games are tough enough without any added pressure from the outside. I’m not pointing any fingers, we all know how to act and 99% of those who attend athletic events are doing the right things but we can all do better.
High school athletics is the greatest thing going and if everyone does their job, it’s the best two hours of the day for all of us.
As simple as it sounds we need to let coaches coach, players play, parents and fans yell and officials call the game or match. It makes for a great night for all of us.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.