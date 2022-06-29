I have always been a lover of rain, the smell of it on the blacktop especially brings back memories. I feel an unexplainable peace while it’s raining.
I have also always loved storms. Another trait I got from my dad I suppose. We lived in a trailer park on the edge of a small town in southern Minnesota. Now, everyone knows that a trailer park is actually the first place a tornado or, honestly, any storm wants to strike.
Whenever the sirens went off, we would head toward the basem…, no we wouldn’t. Whenever the sirens went off, we would go outside and stand wherever we thought we had the best view of the oncoming downpour mixed with wind and plummeting ice cubes. Sometimes the rain event felt like little knives cutting our skin as we watched.
One particular “storm” didn’t start off like any other that I had ever seen. It was a windy but otherwise pleasant day when suddenly the wind just stopped blowing. The sky turned a beautiful, yet eerie, shade of turquoise. Everyone in my family went outside to see if we could tell what was going on. We never heard any sirens but we did finally see what was coming. It was coming at us like an angry dragon, twisting and turning and taking out anything and everything in its path.
I only remember going to the communal shelter at the trailer park that one time. It was filled with mostly children and a few adults. The rest of the adults could be found outside standing near the sanctuary observing the tornado that was headed our way. The twister veered off and missed us. Our homes and vehicles were just fine.
Lately though, I am sick of it. Sick and tired of the rain and the wind and the storms. The destruction caused by this year’s storms is unbelievable to me. I have lost some very beautiful and probably old trees. A fence or two has been destroyed by the falling of these old trees. Luckily (so far), that is all I have lost. Talking to others in the area about the June 20 storm that demolished buildings at the fairgrounds and throughout the area, I feel pretty fortunate. There are many who have lost their homes, vehicles and will more than likely feel nervous when there is warning of another upheaval in the weather.
Watching the people of the community helping others with storm cleanup is inspirational and reminds me of what Aitkin Street Commissioner Lon Nicko said after the May 11 storm, “It was really impressive to see neighbors helping neighbors after the storm. It’s true to Aitkin.”
I still go and stand outside and watch an approaching storm with excitement and anticipation.
One personal “victory” I have in all of this is I no longer have a shortage of firewood at home. Now I better go fire up my chainsaw and get to stacking those logs.
