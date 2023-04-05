John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, I was sad to hear last week of the resignation of Gobbler boys basketball coach Scott Stanfield after three years at the helm. 

His teams were a combined 29-40 including three wins over Crosby-Ironton and he leaves with no regrets. “I’m proud of the work we got done and the progress we made,” he said. “The program is on the right track and I hope they find someone who can add to what we did. I have tons of memories and new friendships with some really great people. I have no regrets or complaints, I can tell you that.”

