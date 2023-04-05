Well folks, I was sad to hear last week of the resignation of Gobbler boys basketball coach Scott Stanfield after three years at the helm.
His teams were a combined 29-40 including three wins over Crosby-Ironton and he leaves with no regrets. “I’m proud of the work we got done and the progress we made,” he said. “The program is on the right track and I hope they find someone who can add to what we did. I have tons of memories and new friendships with some really great people. I have no regrets or complaints, I can tell you that.”
Scott also mentioned family health issues and wanting to spend more time with his grandkids as another reason for stepping down. I liked working with him because he always went at things on the court in a positive manner. Always a good comment to go with perhaps a negative thought. Always available when I needed something. Thanks Scott, enjoy your time at home.
This spring is going to be a nightmare as far as getting things done outside. The weather has been bad and doesn’t look any better with more snow this week.
Area coaches have resigned themselves to spending a lot of time inside, something they’ve already done. Even with the fact that volunteers have tried to clear off area fields, it just never seems to stop.
This week should have been the first games for most teams but that ain’t happening.
Let’s hope things get better fast, the season is short enough already.
