As a child, I loved going to school.
In many ways, I was fortunate. Learning came easy to me, and I never struggled with homework or grades (until high school and upper-level math, but that’s another story).
But in grade school, there were always two classes that stood out to me that I looked forward to every single week – music and art. To this day, I still own and play a recorder, albeit not the one I had to purchase in grade school.
But art class ... that was something entirely different. I remember walking quietly down the hall to the art room, where you didn’t have desks but large art tables. There were no chairs but stools.
There, one day in third grade, I discovered the magic of creating snow on a painting. The simple woodland landscape I created that day remained in our home for much more than a year, and the magic created then stuck with me for a lifetime.
As I progressed into middle school and high school, I was able to remain involved in both art and music, though I never developed a true talent for drawing or painting. Instead, I loved pottery and crafting and photography.
The creative elements of the arts shaped me while I was growing up, and I don’t want to think where I would have been without them. To me, music and art were always my escapes. I didn’t have to worry about being good at a subject, or bad. I just participated, got out of the academic classroom for a few hours each week – and developed a passion that turned me toward my hobbies as an adult.
An arts education is more than just painting a picture, learning to play the recorder or singing in a choir, however. Several studies have been done that show the impact of an arts education on our core subjects, particularly math. And in today’s environment, where students are forced to start learning at a younger and younger age, the simple escape into a different room for something “fun” cannot be underestimated.
As many of you know, the Aitkin School Board was forced to make budget cuts for the 2021-22 school year. Among the cuts was eliminating the separate art class at the elementary school level. Art will now be taught in the classroom.
The decision was met with horror by many parents, as well as anger and disappointment. Budget cuts are never easy in any school district, but they always seem to impact the “special” classes first – and that means the arts. Because our society focuses so much on the core subjects and test scores to quantify learning, it’s often lost just how much good the arts do in shaping a child’s future.
I know I would have been worse off without learning how to create “snow” with white paint and a toothbrush – and finding that magic in a separate classroom.
We need to do better by our youth, and remember that childhood isn’t just about reading, writing and ‘rythmatic.
