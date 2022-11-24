I think about my Grandma Jennie often but especially around any holiday or event that calls for a big family dinner, like Thanksgiving. She always loved a big family get-together and there was always a ton of food.
She was divorced from my grandfather later in life (my grandfather is where my love of peanut butter comes from, I could put that stuff on almost anything but find it exceptionally comforting on top of a layer of butter on some sliced pumpkin bread, mmmmm!).
Grandma bestowed the gift of potato adoration upon me. I know that Benjamin Franklin said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy,” but he was wrong. God’s gift to us is the potato. I do not know of one single person who doesn’t like potatoes and if I ever meet one I will promptly walk away, that’s a kind of negativity I don’t need in my life.
Potatoes can be mashed, fried, boiled, roasted, made into salad, cut into shapes before frying, grilled, canned, microwaved, the list is probably endless. I love them no matter how they are cooked, so far anyway.
Grandma had a favorite dish to make called “Party Potatoes.” She carefully washed and peeled the potatoes, cut them up and boiled them to a mashing perfection. Then the mashing. She used an electric mixer, when they were mashed to her specifications, she would scrape all the potato off of the beaters back into the bowl. While still very, very hot (I watched her make them on a number of occasions and she warned me to stay back while I was watching the intense steam rising from the bowl she was frantically stirring. She added butter and milk and then a variety of cheeses. She would then proudly and carefully (we don’t spill potatoes in this house and if we do, the five-second rule definitely applies) spoon those potatoes into a crock to go into the preheated oven. She would set the temperature “just hot enough” to cook the top to a perfectly golden color while the rest of the dinner was prepared or finished up.
We do our best to keep this tradition alive at our family events and it never fails to make us all smile when we tell the story of Grandma Jennie.
After talking about all of the above, we move on to the best part of the story, which I personally do my distinct best to keep “the tradition” alive. Grandma would eat with the family, second and sometimes third helpings of all the holiday sustenance. After everyone had eaten until overly satiated, she would grab the spoon sitting in the potato crock, she’d say, “Well, I really shouldn’t but …,” while she scooped whatever was left in the dish onto her plate and proceed in finishing it off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.