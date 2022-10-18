My showers generally take less than five minutes. She easily takes 10. If I shave my head, add another 90 seconds. If she shaves her legs, add another five minutes.
Compared to my wife, everything I do takes less than half the time. If I go into a grocery store, I get only what we need for that day. Zip in. Zip out. If she goes in, she will get enough supplies for three, four, or five different meals. Contemplation over what to eat on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday slows the process. Of course, her process does ensure we always have food in the house. Mine tends to leave us frequently staring into a fridge void of nutrition.
When I do the wash, I tend to choose the turbo cycle so everything goes a little faster. My wife, if she catches me in the act, always reminds me to punch the extra rinse button, making sure all the soap gets cleaned out of the clothes. But that takes more time, I think to myself. A little soap in the clothes just means it’s probably choking out bacteria, right?
Air drying on the rack? I’d never tactically choose that, takes too long to arrange the clothes. I often select the highest heat setting on the dryer so I can cut down on the amount of time needed. So the clothes are a little crunchy; no harm since they dry faster.
Deadlines have dominated my world for more than three decades. Working at a newspaper will do that. I have found ways to shave as much time off every little task as possible. For example, my battery-operated toothbrush signals each of the four stages of my two minutes of brushing with a slight beep. When I get to the last beep, I know I have 30 seconds to prep my floss, fill a cup with water and have them both at the ready when the brushing is done. It would make a Formula I pit crew proud. My wife brushes in what most would consider a traditional method. My start-to-finish time is about two minutes and 30 seconds. Her beginning to end easily consumes three minutes.
Needless to say, all of my time-compressing efforts work great Monday through Friday, when built around my work schedule. But come the weekend I’m at the mercy of my wife. Any errands, dinner out or shopping we do together puts me on her timeline. It’s as if she is completely unaware of my ability to compress time. All my skill to manipulate precious seconds goes unnoticed by her and ultimately leads to me standing at the base of the staircase pacing, waiting, shaking my head and staring into my Seiko as it mocks me with each passing tick.
I’ve never been a believer in reincarnation, but if I did, I’d probably come back as a cheetah, super-fast. My wife thinks it would do me some good to come back as a woman. Then I’d get to see how the differences between the sexes might throw my little time experiment out the window. I’d see how much fun it is to shave my legs in the shower. I’d get to experience the ever-challenging bad hair days. I’d get to see what it’s like to pencil in eyeliner or fight with a foundation that should have been shelved after April to make way for a summer bronze. And let’s not forget about that little gift known as high heels.
Of course, that just scratches the surface. It doesn’t address more serious issues such as pay inequity, pregnancy and the birthing process, societal labels or boorish men.
As a man in this world, it’s apparent there’s a lot more to be done to create balance for everyone, especially women.
My little time warp probably saves me about 60 minutes over a year. But if I used that time to, well, disregard time, maybe I’d have a moment to think more about others and less about me. Something to consider as I wait for her at the bottom of those stairs.
But that still would not provide the elusive answer to man’s greatest question of the last few centuries: “What is she doing up there?”
Only they know the answer to that one, and I suspect no amount of time or research is going to solve that riddle … at least nothing understood by a man.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
