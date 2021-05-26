Have you ever stopped and wondered why we collect what we collect?
This column, by the way, is brought to you by the Beanie Babies’ auction post I saw on Facebook. I decided to go on eBay and discover what the little stuffed critters are worth.
Needless to say, I sincerely doubt that most teacups, teaspoons, stamps or trading cards are worth that much. To be fair, I’m sure most Beanie Babies aren’t worth thousands of dollars either, but that doesn’t stop people from collecting and hoping.
To me, the real question is how you calculate value. If you’re collecting for money, then there’s a number of different factors to consider. Collectors can use auction selling prices, online price guides, written price guides, appraisal services (both on and offline) or approach local antique or collectible dealers.
It’s always advised to research the item and its worth. But is monetary worth the only value to contemplate?
Since I was a child, I’ve been collecting music boxes. My parents started giving them to me when I was just 5 or 6 years old, with a Christmas carol box, but the first I truly remember is a two children on a playground. The music box played, “School Days.”
The collection has only grown since then. Water globes playing Disney classic tunes, a number of Nutcracker-related boxes, more Christmas music boxes than I can count and the like. In all, I’ve got more than 60 from over the years.
I’ve never had the collection appraised. The reason? I don’t ever plan on selling it. I’ll go so far as to say that 99% of the boxes have no real, monetary value.
What they do have is sentimental value. I’ve got a cheap rotating music box – cheap blown glass, a romantic couple under a terrace with changing color lights underneath as it rotates. It was mass-produced, with my parents picking it up at some big box store.
That music box, though, remains one of my favorites. As a teenager, I would turn off all my lights at night, wind it up and watch the colors change and listen to the music play in the dark. I probably couldn’t get more than $10 for it now, nor would I try. It’s special to me, and so is the entire collection.
To me, that’s the whole point of a collection. It is to be used, appreciated and, eventually, handed on to someone else. Collections involve so many memories – when you received it, why you wanted the item so badly, whether it was a gift or a purchase, etc.
The true value of a collection, in my mind, is the sentimental value. If you’re going through the trouble of collecting anything, then clearly the items mean something to you. Why would you worry about how much they are worth, outside of an insurance appraisal?
Hopefully those Beanie Babies I saw on Facebook will go to a good home and be well-loved. I doubt they’ll be played with, though, so where is the true value?
