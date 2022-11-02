When I met several authors at a local book-signing event, I was inspired to write a book myself.
I have an idea in mind that has actually been on my mind since I was a child when I overheard my parents talking about a science fiction idea they had and I think my mom even started writing something about it.
My favorite author in the whole wide world and beyond is Piers Anthony and his creation entitled “Rings of Ice” is my favorite book. Another favorite of mine is Robert A. Heinlein and the book “Tunnel in the Sky.” So, you could say I am a science fiction nut. Except, I struggle to read Isaac Asimov, I just can’t read anything by the that particular wordsmith.
Survivors and how they survive the end of the planet, sustaining their lives or being transferred to an entirely different planet where they are unsure what to keep their eyes open for or be afraid of, those types of stories hold my attention. Repeatedly. I have worn out two copies of my favorite by Anthony. I still have them on my nightstand and they are still readable as long as I take great care not to mess up the page order or tear them. That reminds me of Anne McCaffrey. “The Dragonriders of Pern” series was my mom’s favorite. They weren’t really my kind of entertainment. McCaffrey’s book “Restoree” however has had my hands flipping pages on many occassions.
I have also considered trying my luck with screenplays, being as I think I am exceedingly funny, I would focus on comedies. There is only a 5%-20% chance of a screenplay being accepted and sold according to Script Magazine. So the best idea might be to stick with articles at the Aitkin Age.
It’s challenging to write some articles and some others come rather easily. I do really enjoy all of it. After doing this type of work for the past six months, interviewing people for stories has become somewhat easier as well. If only I could remember to bring my printed out list of questions to these interviews! Recording conversations with those being interviewed has allowed me to be accurate with information and most especially with quotes. The more I learn, the more fun I have doing it. It makes me think more and more of writing that book again ...
What if we are not alone? What if we are not alone in our system of stars, heavenly bodies bound together by gravity spinning and twirling through time and space? And … enough about that.
Red food, blue food, a warning to beware of the Stobor, six people who don’t fit in suddenly trapped in a camper at the end of the world as they know it ... these are some of my favorite things.
