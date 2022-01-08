Now that some major holidays are over for 2021, thoughts turn to taking stock of how that year went, and what one might do so that 2022 goes more smoothly. Budgets are revised, new day planners are purchased, plans are made for projects and vacations for the new year. What about our relationships? How can we communicate more constructively in order to avoid painful misunderstandings, frustrating lacks of synchronicity and other relationship pitfalls. Clear communication of expectations and a commitment to follow through and “check in”are important parts of this.
Unshared expectations are one of the big reasons marriages fail. It turns out that not only marriages, but all relationships in both personal and work life, suffer from a lack of clearly defined expectations. It’s easy to imagine how these can be a ticking time bomb in a relationship — “What do you mean you never wanted children? Everyone wants to have children!” is a classic example.
Before you decide to start having conversations about your expectations, it’s important to make sure they are clear to you. Write them down and focus on one or two that are really important. Pick your battles, so to speak. Always, always focus on appreciation before expectation in every relationship communication, business or personal.
When you have the feeling that your spouse isn’t pulling in the same direction, it’s possible they have different expectations. Like you, they may have made a lot of assumptions. After all, their life story and lived experience is always going to be different from yours. When you start by honestly sharing your own expectations, you will encourage your spouse to do the same. Some people are so conflict avoidant that they can hardly speak honestly about any negative feelings. You will have to gently encourage them.
As in any conflict, I encourage people to stick to talking about their own feelings. Use “I” language to share your own expectations, hopes, feelings and disappointments. First, acknowledge that you have expectations that you have not shared but that are important to you. This opens the door for a meaningful conversation about your desire to be in a more productive and meaningful relationship. Let the other person talk about their own feelings, and if they want to jump into telling you about how you feel, understand that they need to learn how to do this kind of communication, just like everyone does. Avoid using the word “you.” Instead, keep sharing your own experience.
Another tip is to listen twice as much as you speak. We have one mouth and two ears for good reason. When you invite your friend, spouse, coworker or employee to share their expectations, feelings or disappointments, please give them a chance to speak. Put down your phone. Turn off the radio. Be fully engaged in listening and quiet your defensive inclination to correct them as they go. Hear their words and the emotions behind them. When they are finished, you will have a chance to reflect back to them what you heard and clarify the feelings you picked up. They may want to correct you and that is also good information; we interpret things on the basis of our own experience and it’s quite possible to misinterpret how our friend’s experience shaped their expectations and emotional state.
This is real work, but it will pay you back in more meaningful, close and productive relationships in every area of your life. Happy New Year!
