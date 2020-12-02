Let’s face it – there’s a battle to be first in almost everything we do in life.
Competition can be a glorious thing. Whether you’re battling a sibling to accomplish something first in your family, striving to edge out a classmate for an academic award or clashing on an athletic field, the heady feeling of being first at something can push people a long way.
There’s one place, though, that I struggle with the fight to be first, and that’s journalism. In the day and age of 24/7 news cycles, it often seems that accuracy is sacrificed at the altar of being the first to report.
There are some pretty famous examples. Even before the advent of the internet, there was the infamous “Dewey Defeats Truman,” which was probably embarassing for everyone involved.
But in recent years, there have been a few tragic blunders. In 2006, a coal-mining accident in West Virginia resulted in 13 miners being trapped following an explosion.
After about 24 hours of a search and rescue attempt, the cable news networks announced that 12 of the 13 miners had been found alive.
By the next morning, that information was found to be erroneous. Only one of the 13 miners survived.
Another similar incident happened last week. After a medical emergency at the Dallas Cowboys’ training facility, it was reported that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul had died.
Paul did eventually die, but it was more than 24 hours after the initial report. The reporter in question got online and apologized, but the damage had been done.
Even local newspapers will make mistakes. For example, the vote tally for the District 4 commissioner race in Aitkin County was initially wrong on election night, due to the county website not updating properly.
Little did we know. It took until the next day for someone to point out the numbers were wrong – and actually flipped the race from the incumbent to the challenger.
We were “fortunate” in it was “just” on our website and were able to correct it in time for the print edition, but yes, sometimes sources are wrong and honest mistakes happen.
Still ... how do you combat the spread of wrong information in a time where a rumor mill can spread world-wide in less than a minute? I feel like it all comes back to this competition to be first.
Journalists are supposed to work for accuracy – and accuracy from multiple sources. Even more critically, it is a responsibility of journalists to reflect on the importance of the news and decide whether speed is more important than a potential error when it comes to breaking news.
Rotary’s “Four-Way Test” has four questions, and the first two definitely apply to journalism:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
Fair involves accuracy, and truth should be the goal of all journalists.
