Phenomenal amounts of funding have been made available to help individuals and businesses affected by the current peacetime emergency.
Extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, Paycheck Protection Loans, COVID-19 relief payments, Farm to Families “free” food box distributions and so on, are all responses to the huge contraction that has taken place in the economy. All of these have provided welcome relief to those affected by shutdowns, lockdowns, job loss and supply chain interruptions. After a year of this kind of benevolence, it wouldn’t be surprising if people came to depend on the extra money in their budgets.
Government promises have been broken before – all of this emergency funding is being printed and is not backed up by anything of value. It’s as easy to change the rules so that it’s hard to get assistance as it was to provide new forms of assistance. Government bonds have to be paid back eventually, and support programs will be one of the areas that will be evaluated for cuts.
What happens if the money runs out? When the dollar loses its value and inflation starts to take a toll on buying power? It’s hard for local farmers to compete with “free” and many small businesses have shut their doors permanently. Coincident with the pandemic, fuel prices were low. What happens to delivery to the door when the price of fuel rises again and prices all reflect the actual cost of shipping food across the country? If even more small towns lose their grocery stores and restaurants, people will be forced to travel for groceries or bite the bullet and purchase from online big box stores, even if prices skyrocket. Heaven forbid that fresh produce from Mexico and California can’t make it to the midwest. That’s a lot of doom and gloom, but there is a bright side. People might want to really get serious about blooming where they are planted.
Building community in the form of community gardens, rebuilding common areas where people can graze a few sheep or cows and getting together for work days and canning days are just some of the ways to revitalize the village life that sustained people for so many years before the industrial revolution. Reinstating local meat processors (the independent butcher shop) and removing punitive regulations that prevent people from selling meat to their farmers market customers and friends would help a lot of people afford locally produced meat.
Saving seeds, learning how to grow and preserve food, fish, hunt and gather are survival skills that not only supplement the food dollar; they are also fun, good exercise and great things to do with a friend or family member. Having a few chickens or a pig, or working with someone who does, can make a big difference to the quality of a family’s diet.
Let’s pretend the extra financial support won’t last long, and start working to hone our local food system. Happy spring, and happy gardening!
