I’d like to think I’ve not been a particularly worrying child to my parents.
I mean, I called home every night so neither parent would worry, I’ve never done illegal drugs and I’ve never committed a crime (unless you count traffic tickets and I still want to argue two of them were ridiculous).
I can count on one hand the two times I’ve legitimately scared my mom, my remaining living parent and someone whom I’m close to. The first time I scared her was when I was in college and spent the night in a friend’s dorm room watching TV. I forgot to call and they worried.
The other time was last Monday night. To avoid the noise, I’d put my cell phone on silent in the office on deadline. I forgot to turn it back on when I left the office and I didn’t call my mom like I normally do.
It was about 8 p.m. when a friend popped up on Facebook and said, “hey, call your mom when you get a chance.” My mom reached out to the mutual friend and had her reach out to me. Everything was fine but being all each other have left, we worry about the other.
I called her immediately, we chuckled over it and moved on. No harm, no foul. But in relating the incident to another friend, her immediate reaction was, “Oh, your poor mom!”
Oh, and did I mention that the next day was her birthday? Some birthday present, right?
In mulling it over and listening to my friend worry about her daughter’s health issues, I realized just how hard it is on both sides of the equation. We both exchanged stories about reaching out through other people, driving home to check on someone and just generally worrying about all the possibilities, the “what if’s” of the world.
My mother is in her 70s, and there are many things that could go wrong with her at any time. Meanwhile, I’m a journalist who spends a lot of time on the road with a schedule that sometimes changes minute to minute.
Worry is natural, especially I think, between a mother and a child. I’ll always be her “little girl,” no matter how old I get. Trust me on this one – she still nags me about habits I haven’t changed once in the last 20 years and have no intention of changing. But she’s also the first person to listen when I cry, to tell me “everything’s going to be fine,” and to cook me a special meal when I’m home.
From her side of things, I nag her too. That’s that role reversal thing again and both of us at least acknowledge now we have our own perspectives.
One thing will never change, though – we love each other. And when we call repeatedly and the other person doesn’t pick up the phone, that’s when the worry comes home to roost.
