Scrolling through Facebook Tuesday morning, I came across a post by a radio station in the Milwaukee area.
Simply, they wanted to know: What is the worst candy ever made?
The answers, while varied, had some common themes. Circus peanuts, black licorice and black jelly beans seemed to be commonly named, as was candy corn.
But there was one entry that got a few votes that really made me do a double take: people really don’t like Peeps. I suppose that shouldn’t surprise me; they seem to be a “love ’em or hate ’em” kind of candy.
But to me, they are also a taste of my childhood that I’ll never end up disliking. The distributor has even tried different flavors over the last several years. How can you go wrong with chocolate pudding and root beer float Peeps?
I suppose it all comes down to what many things in life come down to – taste. I’ve never understood the love for many things that some people enjoy. You can keep your split-pea soup, ham salad is disgusting and don’t even get me going on pasta salad.
But candy? I will say I don’t actually hate any of the “worst candy” named. Every once in a while a black jelly bean is just the thing. The same can be said for circus peanuts, black licorice and the like.
What’s amazing to me is the variety of candy you can find these days. At my cousin’s wedding in 2013, she and her family stocked the reception with all sorts of novelty candy, courtesy of Dylan’s Candy Bar. For the first time since my childhood, I indulged in candy cigarettes, candy buttons, Smarties, cowtails, Necco wafers and the like. The resulting sugar high was a bit much but it was fun.
What strikes me the most is the diversity in each person’s sweet tooth. I think it comes down to nostalgia in some cases. I don’t think there’s a human being alive who doesn’t want to be transported back to at least a little of their childhood and relive the joy and freedom.
If a piece of a candy can do that, I’m all for indulging a sweet tooth – whether it be with black jelly beans, Jelly Belly buttered popcorn jelly beans, circus peanuts, Bit ‘O Honeys or what have you.
A little bit of joy – or honey – can go a long way.
