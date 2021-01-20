If there’s been one constant since the COVID-19 pandemic began – outside of the constant uncertainty, that is – it’s been the call to keep sports going.
Whether those sports are at the youth, high school, college or professional level, there is a desire to see competition take place. As a country, we’ve taken a stance that, as much as humanly possible, we cannot take away our sporting competitions. We’ve backed that to the point of creating “bubbles” for competition, limiting or expelling spectators, setting up testing protocols and allocating testing initially beyond what was available to the public.
Now, almost a year into the pandemic, we’re still trying to move forward with athletics. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed from 2020 because of COVID-19, has plans to take place this summer. Literally thousands of athletes – the numbers for the 2016 Rio Olympics were 11,238 athletes, 558 from the United States – are still hoping to compete for Olympic medals this summer.
The Olympics are far removed, though, from most athletes’ aspirations. For many, making the varsity roster at their local high school will be the highlight of their career – one that, these days, probably started at a very young age, was fueled by youth camps and organized youth sports and had a clear goal of achievement in some form or another.
The NCAA advertised for years that 99% of its athletes go pro in something other than sports. That same figure roughly holds true from the transition from high school to college athletics. A similar, if less drastic, cut takes place at the high school level, leaving us with the best available to perform for an audience.
In a very real sense, sports are a performance, just like choirs, plays and bands. You rehearse (practice), you perform (compete) and you hope to come back with accolades (medals, recognition, etc.).
Sports offers one other benefit that has been a huge part of what has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers the opportunity to belong to part of a different kind of family, a chance to work together toward something special and a chance at normalcy in a time where normal can no longer be defined.
At its purest form, sports is about being part of a team and learning life lessons. In this time of COVID-19, maybe we all need to lower our expectations about the performance and focus what we’ve all been told our entire lives – doing our best, either in life or in sports.
Doing our best differs from day to day. There is always something affecting our best, whether it be lack of sleep or illness or something else.
Sports fill a hole in our lives, especially in a time where we are all struggling, it seems, just to take one more step forward. Let’s enjoy what we have, take the new rules in stride – and try to take each day as a new day.
