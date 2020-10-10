A coworker commented to me last week that “people are so mean.” She was referring specifically to people on social media, but there is some evidence that the phenomenon goes beyond social media to interactions in general.
The American Psychological Association has documented a decline in empathy among students in high school and college between 1979 and 2009. In addition, researchers found a positive relationship between a lack of empathy and an increase in narcissism over that period. Narcissism is the focus on self, to the exclusion of others. Empathy is the ability to put ourselves in the shoes of others; to understand how others feel in their situations.
Possible causes of the growing empathy gap include increasing materialism, changing parenting methods and the “digital echo chamber,” in which people anchor themselves in close-knit groups of like-minded people. Such echo-chamber effects aren’t always as obvious as those seen on social media; they can include only interacting with those in one’s own philosophical, political or religious group, to the exclusion of others.
Empathy is partly related to genetic traits, but mostly it is learned from an early age. It is learned from caregivers and reinforced by observation of others’ body language, by listening to their stories and by spending time together. Changes in child care may have an influence if they result in children spending more time away from their primary caregivers.
In an interview with the American Psychological Association, one of the authors of the above study, Sara Konrath, PhD, said that mirror neurons, the areas of our brain that are activated when we see a person do an action, causing the area of the brain that would light up when we do the same action to be activated, show that there’s an inherent physiological connection between people. Konrath believes that mirror neurons help us to become more empathetic because they help us have a moment of similar experience with another person. That can lead to deeper expressions of empathy.
It’s not hard to see that an increase in isolation and time spent working and learning online might be contributing to the continuation of this trend. I wonder if the impacts of isolation will show it happening even earlier in life as a result of children spending more time with devices for school and play at the expense of time with other human beings.
John Scott, Head of Sustainability Risk, Zurich Insurance Group was quoted in an industry review of risk as saying, “Emotionally, people are quite lonely. We’re seeing in many societies a kind of breakdown of family, or connection with family. I think it’s also a demographic thing; younger people are more tuned into using technology and social media, and to live in a world talking to machines through chatbots. That can create all sorts of emotions of fear and frustration, and in some cases that frustration can get expressed as anger.”
