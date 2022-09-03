Keith Anderson Mug

Keith Anderson

Small towns are known for their familiarity. Part of it is the human scale of many small communities in Minnesota. It’s hard not to be noticed when everybody goes to the same post office, hardware store, community park and corner cafe. It’s almost impossible not to bump into somebody you recognize at the grocery store when you all get your milk, meats and bread at the same place. There is a certain level of comfort knowing so many of your fellow residents, who in some ways, start to feel like family.

But there are other reasons small towns are successful, even if economically they face a different set of challenges. There aren’t a lot of engines that drive entertainment options in small towns, but schools play a critical role in hundreds of communities across Minnesota. School activities are “the” entertainment on many evenings. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.