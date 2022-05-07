It’s not your imagination – there really are a lot more people suffering from mental illness now than in the past.
The World Health Organization puts it this way: “Mental health conditions are increasing worldwide. Mainly because of demographic changes, there has been a 13% rise in mental health conditions and substance use disorders in the last decade (to 2017). Mental health conditions now cause 1 in 5 years to be lived with disability.”
Mental illness is on the rise among adolescents and young adults, and factors like social media are thought to be a leading cause. According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, the rates of mood disorders and suicide-related events have significantly increased in the last decade within these age groups, especially among females and the wealthy.
Social media use has been identified as a significant cause of depression among young people; possibly because catastrophic events are so visible and are repeated over and over again on social media platforms. Another contributing factor is the unrealistic expectations created by media with regard to lifestyle, appearance, clothing, housing and so on, that can create discouragement and depression in people whose mental health is somewhat fragile. Adolescents who are in the throes of many life changes, can find themselves comparing their appearance and accomplishments to what are often contrived images of the lives of others. This can create depression and anxiety.
After the “9/11” attacks on the World Trade Center, there was an uptick in reported cases of mental illness in the United States. Disturbing images displayed on social media are thought to be a contributing factor to widespread anxiety among children and others.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults had a mental illness in 2019 (51.5 million people). Mental illness is a broad term used to describe different conditions that vary in severity. Mental disorders fall into two major categories: any mental illness (AMI) or serious mental illness (SMI). AMI refers to a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder ranging from no mental impairment to severe impairment. SMI includes any mental, behavioral or emotional disorder that causes severe functional impairment that can interfere with or limit a person’s quality of life.
Lack of connection and close social bonds can exacerbate the factors that cause mental illness. Family situations, economic pressures and social expectations can create anxiety. There is no need for people to experience mental illness alone. Reach out to family members, trusted friends, medical professionals or your faith community if the joy has gone out of your life and you feel sad too much of the time. Don’t be afraid to let people know you need help.
