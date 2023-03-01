Kathy Robb mug

If you spend time on social media or looking through your emails, you have most likely encountered spam. 

Lately I have been seeing an awful lot of posts concerning missing pets or children. Many people share these posts not realizing they are spam or scams. It’s important to research posts before sharing them and don’t click on links in suspicious emails.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.