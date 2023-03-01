If you spend time on social media or looking through your emails, you have most likely encountered spam.
Lately I have been seeing an awful lot of posts concerning missing pets or children. Many people share these posts not realizing they are spam or scams. It’s important to research posts before sharing them and don’t click on links in suspicious emails.
Now, I definitely don’t think all spam is bad. To be honest, I love me some Spam! In fact, there is a museum, a festival … and I even know of some locals who hold a Spamapalooza-type cook-off event annually to honor Spam.
I’m talking about the delicious, salty, canned pork product made by Hormel. I love an egg sandwich with cheese, onions and, of course, Spam. My grandma Jennie would make a particular dish when she was angry with my grandpa Gene. They called it “What did I do now.” It was simply Spam cut into little cubes and fried with diced potatoes. Mmmmmmm! Sometimes I include it in an egg bake, eat it plain, there are no limits to my variety of ways it can be used. I even think about green eggs and Spam.
The definition on Wikipedia said Spam is, “A precooked canned meat product.” I think it really deserves a more accurate description. I don’t think Wikipedia has ever tasted the mouthwatering flavorful sustenance.
There are those who don’t like Spam. I can’t understand people like that and oddly enough (as far as I know) am not friends with any of them.
If you want to know more about the product, you can go to www.spam.com and look around. There is some interesting information on the website including recipes. Did you know that there are 12.8 cans of Spam eaten every second? The first Spam products hit grocery store shelves in 1937 and was created in Austin, Minnesota.
Being a bacon-lover, it was easy to fall in love with Spam. It’s hard for anyone but me to cook bacon to my liking however. I can’t stand chewing on stretchy, squishy fat. The bacon must be cooked until the fat is not elasticized or it is not edible for me. Spam, on the other hand, just needs to be fried until it sizzles. As long as it’s cooked, it will always be welcomed by me. I have heard of some people eating it raw and I feel like that is the wrong thing to do.
“Toward the end of the Great Depression, Spam helped fill a need for meat products. “It cemented its place in the culinary world during World War II due to its ability to be stored for long periods of time,” according to www.hormelfoods.com.
