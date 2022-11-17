Well folks, the high school winter season is getting close with the start of girls basketball and Northern Lakes Lightning hockey practice this week and the opening drills for boys basketball and wrestling getting underway on Nov. 21.
The Gobbler girls have head coach Kaija Davies while the boys will see Scott Stanfield and Larry Liljenquist head up their respective sports next week. The girls’ first game of the season is just two weeks out with the opener at Pillager on Nov. 29 and the boys opening at home Dec. 2 against perennial powerhouse Perham. The Lightning will open at the Breezy Point Ice Arena on Nov. 29 against Fergus Falls and the Gobbler wrestlers are at Hibbing for the first action Dec. 6.
McGregor and Hill City also get basketball drills going soon and the Mercs girls open their season under Andrea Bohn with a game at home Nov. 28 against Nashwauk-Keewatin and the boys open Dec. 2 under Coach Anthony Pierce, hosting Cromwell-Wright. The Hornets boys hoops team under Steve St. Martin will open Dec. 1, hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl in Hill City and Storm girls coach Stacey Johnson will travel to Deer River for their first game Nov. 29. Lots of action coming up soon so let’s support our area teams as the winter season approaches.
We have talked many times about getting to the State Tourney in any sport and how tough it is to advance. Two teams found that out last weekend. The Esko Eskomos, champions of Section 7AAA took on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the opening round of State and ended up on the losing end of a 21-17 score. They averaged over 50 points a game but found the going tough and mistakes cost them in the loss. The Pequot Lakes Patriots made it all the way to the State Volleyball Championship match on Saturday before losing in three straight to Cannon Falls. They had a great season but ran into an even better club in the Bombers. Congrats to both Section winners on great years.
The Minnesota Gophers are at 7-3 coming into this week’s home game against Iowa and they are already bowl-eligible so the next two games are still important to see if we can get to the Big Ten title game in December. They are tied at the top of the West but the Iowa game is followed by a huge matchup at Wisconsin and they need to win out and get some help to get to the title tilt.
