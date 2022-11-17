John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, the high school winter season is getting close with the start of girls basketball and Northern Lakes Lightning hockey practice this week and the opening drills for boys basketball and wrestling getting underway on Nov. 21. 

The Gobbler girls have head coach Kaija Davies while the boys will see Scott Stanfield and Larry Liljenquist head up their respective sports next week. The girls’ first game of the season is just two weeks out with the opener at Pillager on Nov. 29 and the boys opening at home Dec. 2 against perennial powerhouse Perham. The Lightning will open at the Breezy Point Ice Arena on Nov. 29 against Fergus Falls and the Gobbler wrestlers are at Hibbing for the first action Dec. 6.

