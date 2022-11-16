She made me a mother 33 years ago tomorrow.
It was 1989 and I was eight months pregnant with my first child. Being all of 19 years old, I was excited and couldn’t wait to be a mother, although I had no idea what that meant yet.
It was a cold, windy and snowy day in Byron, Minnesota. I didn’t know it but I was in the beginning stages of labor when my husband and I went over to a friend’s house. While the guys were chatting, I started to feel funny. I checked a few things out and suddently fear swept through me. It was too early.
I did not have a cellphone and didn’t know anybody who did. Our friends didn’t have a house phone either. But, there was a phone in the barn. I made the long blustery walk from their house to the barn. After talking to the receptionist at my family’s newspaper, we decided we should get to the hospital. My mom wasn’t at the office and I was the most scared I think I had ever been.
On the way to the hospital in Rochester, we were pulled over by the police. I’m not sure how fast Kirk was driving in the little Chevette on icy roads but evidently too fast. After he explained the situation, we were instructed to follow them … well, the officer lost us in no time and I am pretty sure we were the only ones out driving around. We finally made it to the hospital.
My mom had arrived also. The doctors told us that I was in labor but wasn’t due for another month so they were going to give me intravenous medication to try to stop labor. A day and a half (I’m not even kidding!) later, the doctors decided that wasn’t working. My baby’s heart rate and other things they were monitoring looked good and they decided that maybe my body was right and it was time for delivery.
Now, they gave me pitocin to speed up my labor. It still took about another half a day but it was finally time to push. Suddenly a whole different fear took over. I didn’t want this. I didn’t want the pain of childbirth. Nope, how could I get out of this one? I pushed.
It didn’t take long then. She was here!
A tiny little wee Irish princess all for me. She was just under five pounds (she had to wear preemie and doll clothes for a month or so).
They put her on my chest and I felt something that I had never felt before. I finally knew what people were talking about when they spoke of a pure, true and unconditional love. My daughter.
The years have quickly passed and she has grown into someone unbelievable. She fills my soul with pride.
She has grown into one of my best friends and a true confidante.
Happy birthday wee one! I am so proud that you call me momma.
