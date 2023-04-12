Well folks, I watched a basketball game last week, not something out of the ordinary at all. I had looked forward to it because I knew it would be historic and it was.
It would be the most watched women’s college basketball game in history, over 9.9 million people tuned in. I had watched Iowa and LSU play their way into this game and marveled at the talent on the floor. Both teams were competitive and had an edge so fans were ready for the matchup. There would be some trash talking, we all knew that and there was plenty of that from both sides.
As the game got late, it became obvious that LSU and their legendary coach Kim Mulkey were going to bring a title home to Baton Rouge. Iowa was disappointed but excited they had brought their team to the title game. LSU was ecstatic as you might expect and they let the Hawkeyes know it. It doesn’t matter who did what toward the other team, it’s been discussed enough since that day but these two teams had a chance to elevate their sport to a level never seen before in women’s sports.
Nearly 10 million people watched every move as the two teams moved through the handshake line and some viewers were appalled. I will be honest with you when I say that I was somewhat shocked by the lack of humility. I know that during the tourney, members of both teams were guilty of some of that trash talking but, after all is said and done, I don’t particularly care where you came from, the ghettos of Baltimore or the farm fields of Iowa. I love the game of basketball and expect players to respect the game and their opponents.
I realize that college sports are tough but the best of the best rise above that and are thankful for the opportunity. Setting records doesn’t mean much when it comes at the cost of the integrity of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.