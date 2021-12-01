Before I was a newspaper reporter/editor, I was a dental assistant.
Rather divergent careers I reckon. It was the late 1960s and I dropped out of college to go to work for a Polish dentist in northeast Minneapolis. It was just he and I in small upstairs offices, which made me the receptionist, bookkeeper, x-ray technician and chair assistant. In those days, one could learn assisting on the job which is what I did.
In short order, I found out that I could not converse with quite a number of the dental patients, because they didn’t speak English. The dentist told me they were DPs, or displaced persons from Poland. Well, I didn’t truly know what a DP was at the time. All I knew is that I had to call the dentist to the waiting room to find out what these people were there for.
The definition of displaced person is a “person who is forced to leave their home country because of war, persecution or natural disaster; a refugee.”
Following World War II, Poland was under communist rule. After Stalin died in 1953, a political “thaw” allowed a more liberal faction of the Polish communists to gain power. By the mid-1960s, Poland began experiencing increasing economic and political difficulties. They culminated in the 1968 Polish political crisis and the 1970 Polish protests when a consumer price hike led to a wave of strikes.
It wasn’t until 1991 that Poland held free parliamentary elections. That hadn’t happened since the 1920s. Overall, around 2.2 million Poles and Polish subjects immigrated into the United States between 1820 and 1914, chiefly after national insurgencies and famine. They included former Polish citizens of Roman Catholic, Protestant, Jewish or other minority descent.
The United States has the largest Polish diaspora population, numbering around 9.5 million. Other countries with significant Polish populations include Germany (2.9 million), the United Kingdom (2 million), Canada (1.1 million), France (1 million), Russia (300,000), Ukraine (144,000) and Ireland (123,000). According to the U.S. 2000 Census, large Polish American populations are concentrated in New York (986,141), Illinois (932,996), Michigan (854,844), Pennsylvania (824,146) and New Jersey (576,473). Nearly one third of all Polish immigrants in the U.S. live in the Chicago area.
There were plenty of people of Polish descent in northeast Minneapolis. At my school in a northeast suburb, my friends had surnames such as Iwaszko, Sienko and Pisansky, mostly Poles of third generation descent. They didn’t speak Polish, but their grandparents did.
I don’t personally know why those dental patients came to America, but it must have been a real problem not to know the English language. Can you imagine the frustration?
I managed to learn a few Polish words during the almost four years I worked for the dentist. Besides learning some Polish, I discovered that dental assisting wasn’t for me. It wasn’t really the job so much as the isolation. It would have been far different in a busy office with a lot of people.
After that job, I moved to northern Minnesota, fell into a job at a newspaper and the rest is history ...
