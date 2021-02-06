From left:
Kevin Hagen, Aitkin: “It’s too much. I think it should be applied to certain situations. It’s applied to too many situations where it shouldn’t be.”
Karin Borowicz, Aitkin: “I am all for it. Anything that will help us get past this quicker, I’m definitely in support of it. I think it’s effective.”
Colin Farnsworth, Aitkin: “I work at a nursing home. I completely understand it. You’ve just got to keep people safe. But I also understand why people are upset, because it feels like it infringes on their rights. I use a mask everywhere, whereever I enter a public building. I just don’t use it when I’m walking down the street.”
Mark Borowicz, Aitkin: “I agree. It’s a small price to pay if we can get this under control and get this back to normal.”
