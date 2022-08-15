There’s still time to enter your photo in the AIS Photo Finish contest to win a kayak or cash.
Henry Egland, Baxter, was the June winner and he chose a kayak because he didn’t have one.
“I am an avid fisherman,” Egland said, “and I submitted a photo of me draining my boat after taking it out of the water.”
With a background in aquatic biology, Egland said he knew the importance of cleaning equipment to slow the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).
Users of lakes, rivers, and streams in Aitkin County are given the chance this summer to win a kayak or cash in a new program created by the Aitkin County AIS Committee.
All one has to do is take a photo of a boat, trailer or transom that has been cleaned of AIS. It may be the drain plug out, a clean prop, or a clean transom or trailer, for example. Entries are limited to one entry per person per month.
“We don’t need or want people or boat numbers or trailer licenses in the photos, and photos will not be kept after entry” said Kyle Fredrickson, Aitkin County AIS coordinator.
People may enter one photo per month, with August remaining, that will be in a monthly drawing for a $330 kayak and paddle or $250 cash. All entries are eligible for a grand prize, a deluxe kayak and paddle, in a September drawing.
Photos may be entered by email: aitkinais@gmail.com, snail mail: Aitkin County SWCD 307 2nd St. NW Aitkin, MN 56431, or dropped off at the SWCD office in the Aitkin County Government Center, 2nd floor. The photo should include the person’s name and phone number and the lake or river where the photo was taken.
Fighting AIS
In September 2015, the Minnesota Legislature allotted approximately $10 million to distribute to counties for prevention and identification of AIS in their lakes. Aitkin County receives $275,000 annually based on the number of lakes with public accesses and the number of parking spaces at those accesses.
Lake users are responsible to dispose of unused bait and remove drain plugs as well as plants, animals and mud from their boats, watercraft, anchors, live wells, ballast tanks, etc. upon leaving a boat access. Dry docks and boatlifts for at least 21 days before moving to a different waterbody.
Since July 2012, Minnesota law states that any boat lift, dock, swim raft, or associated equipment that has been removed from any water body may not be placed in another water body until a minimum of 21 days have passed.
Aitkin County started a program in 2019 especially for movers or sellers of docks and boat lifts. People moving or selling those items can be rewarded $100 just for leaving a dock or boat lift out just nine extra days for a total of 30 days on land (The dock or boat lift must have been in the water in the current open water season). The program runs each year from June 1 through Nov. 30.
For more information about watercraft, the summer photo drawing or the bounty program, call Fredrickson at 218-927-7284.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
