The Aitkin Gobblers finished off the week Sept. 22 and suffered a loss on the road at Foley 5-2. The loss gives Aitkin a 2-12 record on the season.
#1 Singles Amie Vanderweyst (F) beat Breanna Hines (A) 7-6, 6-3
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Natalie Hanks (F) 6-2, 6-3
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Adelyn Rudnitski (F) 6-0, 0-6, 6-4
#4 Singles Arianna Greenwaldt (F) beat Grace Hanson (F) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Henley Wruck/Anna Dahlstrom (F) beat Sam Much/Charlee Genz (A) 6-2, 6-1
#2 Doubles Maddie Jacobson/Emily Rahn (F) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Payton Perrine (A) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Kassidy Beack/Megan Celiski (F) beat Addison Steffens/Maelie Kazmerzak (A) 6-1, 6-1
The Little Falls Flyers came to town Sept. 20 and defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 5-2, dropping their record to 2-11 on the season.
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Tori Gottwalt (LF) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Jenna Athmann (LF) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-2, 6-2
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Alexis Nelson (LF) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Elise Ballou (LF) beat Maelie Kazmerzak (A) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Beth Ahlin/Ashley Hagen (LF) beat Sam Much/Grace Hanson (A) 6-2, 6-0
#2 Doubles Julie Vetsch/Hailie McDuffee (LF) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Charlee Genz (A) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles Claire Kimman/Myla Ballou (LF) beat Payton Perrine/Addison Steffens (A) 6-0, 6-0
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team lost its home match with visiting Staples/Motley Sept. 19 by a score of 6-1. The Gobblers only mustered a win by Madi Lehrer at number three singles.
#1 Singles Lauren Rutten (SM) beat Breanna Hines (A) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles Ronnie Noska (SM beat Macy Paulbeck (A) 6-2, 6-1
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Georgia Kruchten (SM) 1-6, 6-3 (10-7)
#4 Singles Elizabeth D’Giovanni (SM) beat Charlee Genz (A) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Amy Rollins/Kenzie Erickson (SM) beat Grace Hanson/Sam Much (A) 3-6, 7-6, 10-5
#2 Doubles Corrine Olson/Madison Perius (SM) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Addison Steffens (A) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles Heidi Zimmerman/Jaida Holst (SM) beat Payton Perrine/Vera Eisenbraun (A) 6-1, 6-1
The Gobblers host Crosby-Ironton Thursday, Sept. 29.
