Mushrooms can be delicious and foraging can be a fun activity but when in doubt, throw it out.
“Mushrooms are a rich, low calorie source of fiber, protein and antioxidants,” said WebMD. “They may also mitigate the risk of developing serious health conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, heart disease, cancer and diabetes.” Mushrooms play a crucial role in the forest and can also be medicinal.
FOOD FROM THE FOREST
The morel mushroom was adopted as the state mushroom in 1984 according to the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. Considered a delicacy by many, morel mushrooms typically appear after warm wet spring weather and grow in wooded areas.
The Minnesota state mushroom is the yellow morel. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the yellow morel is “shaped like a hollow, cone-shaped sponge. A morel’s spores are hidden in the hollows that pit the surface of its cap. Look for these mushrooms in springtime growing from soil near hardwood trees.”
When foraging for mushrooms it is important to look but don’t taste until a trusted expert has said it is safe to eat. Some wild mushrooms are considered poisonous and contain elements that can make people ill, paralyzed or even kill them. “When harvesting, pinch or cut the stem just above the soil to leave the base of the mushroom in the soil,” explained the University of Minnesota. Note: There is a “false” morel that is poisonous. See identification cues from the Minnesota Harvester Handbook’s fact sheet.
The Minnesota Harvester Handbook addresses sustainable natural resource harvest and markets. This resource – developed by the University of Minnesota Extension and many contributors – can be found at https://conservancy.umn.edu/handle/11299/173824 and demonstrates the breadth and diversity of natural resources found in and around the state’s woodlands.
The DNR said foraging starts with clean gear. Before heading out to find the elusive morel, search your gear and clothing for seeds, mud and vegetation before leaving home. Remove anything you find. If what you are seeking is off trail, thoroughly check yourself throughout for seeds or vegetation. Periodically clean yourself off while foraging. Before you load up your bounty and go home, look through your harvest and make sure nothing you are bringing back is an invasive species. Check yourself for seeds and soil. Clean your boots, clothing and gear before going home.
According to the U of M Harvester Handbook and fact sheet, knowing when to harvest the morel is important. The timing must be right and it must be mature. The gathering season is relatively short and can generally be signaled by the blooming of lilacs and dandelions. Harvesting typically takes place between late April through May. When ready for harvest, it will appear oval or pinecone shaped and its caps appear pitted and resemble a honeycomb. Its cap and stem are joined together smoothly without separation and when cut in half, it is hollow. Morels can grow to be six inches or taller but are best when one and a half to three inches tall. Yellow morels display a yellow, creamy white, tan or sometimes dusty gray color, while black morels are similar in appearance but are dark brown or black in color.
When gathering morels, carry them gently in a breathable basket, container or bag (like an onion bag).
TYPES OF MUSHROOMS
In a 2013 Aitkin Age article, reporter Jeanne Schram interviewed Emily resident Van Bialon. Bialon described some of the types of mushrooms.
Mushrooms of the Basidiomycetes group are the spore-producing bodies. Some fungi cannot produce their own food by the process called photosynthesis. There are many types of mushrooms – Agaric, Boletes, Bracket Fungi, Puff Balls and Cap Fungi. Some mushrooms have gills under the cap and are of the agaric family. This is where one of the most dangerous mushrooms grow from an egg-shaped volval bag – it’s called an Amanita – and it’s poisonous.
One of the most illustrated mushrooms is usually a red cap or orange with white specks on the top of the cap. It’s a good idea when you pick a mushroom to dig the bottom stem out as well to see if there is a bulb with the stem (stipe) emanating from it. The Amanita’s dots or specks on top are from the development when the mushroom grows from the egg veil and separates, leaving this veil to dry and stay on the cap looking like dots which are striking against the usually bright red or orange. These Amanitas are often depicted with elves, fairies, on Christmas cards, ornaments, etc. Of course there are a great many excellent gilled mushrooms that are edible in this area as well.
There are mushrooms with no gills but tubes – some with tooth-like pores. These tube-like mushrooms are called Boletes and they vary greatly in color and mostly are edible and non- poisonous – mostly. There is a group within this family Bialon likes that is extremely edible called a Polypore.
“I sometimes find Grifola frondosa or the Hen of the Woods in the area as well as a sulphur polypore (Laetiporus sulphureus) called Chicken of the Woods,” Bialon said. “Both are excellent for eating, cooking and preserving.”
There are Ascomycetes that have their spores spread by the wind such as morels.
“So it’s a good thing to look downwind to maybe find their buddies,” Bialon said.
Cup fungi also fall into this group. He said this subject is way too vast to cover and recommended searching the internet to get a mushroom education.
“Besides the family education on about five mushrooms, I have learned more than 100 mushrooms by experience, through friends from mycological societies and the internet,” said the Mushroom Man. “Pictures are great but there are more ways to identify mushrooms from type of stem, base, gills, sponge pores, annulus (collar around stem), if the stem is smooth-veined-articulated-etc. And the spore print.”
The spore print shows what color the spores are. One forces the mushroom cap to release spores as long as the mushroom is fairly fresh and not in a deliquesce stage (turning really bad).
“Get a piece of half white and black paper, cut the mushroom where the stem attaches to the cap (some don’t) and place on paper gills down. Cover with glass or cup,” explained Bialon. “By morning or sooner, remove the mushroom and you should see what color the spore print is. I pick honey mushrooms and the print is white – very important to identify this and pretty cool art as well.”
AFTER THE FIND
Bialon said cleaning the mushrooms depends on the type.
Make sure it’s fresh – no bugs – usually stems aren’t where the flavor is. Use a damp rag and clean off the top. Do not soak in water. Tap the cap gills down to help get any debris out.
Some mushrooms can be prepared by just sautéeing with onion, garlic and butter. Others, like honey mushrooms, need to be cooked for about 15 minutes. Storing mushrooms varies.
“A dehydrator is great,” Bialon said, “but never reconstitute it with boiling water because it will make them very tough. Warm water or wine is a good choice, or directly into soup while preparing.”
He said some mushrooms can just be frozen without preparation. Some can be parboiled or cooked before freezing.
“I use a vacuum sealer,” he said, “but there are secrets of how to do that properly.”
“The biggest danger is being over-confident and uninformed and picking a poisonous mushroom,” said Bialon. “They say to always keep one mushroom specimen you are cooking to take to the hospital if you feel you have eaten a dangerous mushroom. It sounds scary but only three to four people actually die in the U.S. from poisonous mushrooms each year. How many die from a bee sting or peanut allergy? As with any new food – try a little at a time to see how it sets with you before you eat an entire bowl.
“If you can’t identify it, don’t eat it,” he warned.
MYCOLOGY
Mycology is the branch of biology concerned with the study of fungi, including its genetic and biochemical properties, its taxonomy and its use to humans, including as a source for tinder, traditional medicine, food and entheogens, as well as their dangers, such as toxicity or infection.
Mycological research led to the development of penicillin as well as other drugs like streptomycin and tetracycline according to www.britannica.com. It has also been important to the dairy, wine and baking industries in the production of dyes and inks.
DANGERS
The University of Minnesota said, “Many wild mushrooms are poisonous and can be fatal. Correctly identify the mushroom you pick and plan to eat. An old mushroom hunters’ axiom states ‘When in doubt, throw it out.’”
• The Mushroom Site (www.mushroomsite.com) listed three identification rules for foragers.
• Avoid any mushroom with a red stem or cap. Many (not all) poisonous mushrooms have red caps.
• Avoid any white mushroom with a ring, sack-like base and white gills (The gills of mushrooms produce spores which help in the process of reproduction).
• Do not eat any mushroom unless you are 100% sure it is safe
If you believe you have ingested a poisonous mushroom, immediately contact Poison Control (800-222-1222) and save an uncooked sample of the mushrooms you consumed for the purpose of identification. This can be critical for determining the proper course of treatment.
