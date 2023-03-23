“In our school forest that students throughout the building use, buckthorn growth has become an issue,” said Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson.
“Buckthorn is an invasive shrub that totally outcompetes our native vegetation,” said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forester Troy Holcomb. “Long-term infestations of buckthorn seriously degrade forest productivity, wildlife habitat and will lead to soil erosion into waterways as native vegetation disappears. In the case of the Hill City School forest, it is getting so thick that it is affecting educational opportunities for students.”
Johnson explained that Hill City community member, Tom Fasteland, started working on a grant through the Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program. “We were lucky enough to be selected for this grant in the amount of $17,115. This project will take place over the next three summers and cover about 20 acres of our school forest.”
The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) Grant Program funds conservation projects that restore, enhance, or protect forests, wetlands, prairies and habitat for fish, game and wildlife in Minnesota. Funding for the CPL grant program is from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Minnesota DNR manages this reimbursable program to provide competitive matching grants from $5,000 to $500,000 to local, regional, state and national nonprofit organizations, including government entities.
Once the removal is completed, Matt Alleva, seventh through 12th grade science teacher, will work with his classes on planting throughout the school forest. Holcomb added, “The buckthorn removal work will be accomplished through a combination of mechanical (mowing and cutting by hand) and chemical treatments using chemicals with the active ingredient triclopyr. The buckthorn removal work will be completed by local contractors. The tree planting will be completed each spring by students as a part of celebrating Arbor Day.”
What is it?
Common, or European, buckthorn and glossy buckthorn are the two non-native, invasive buckthorn species found in Minnesota. These buckthorn species were first brought here from Europe as a popular hedging material. They became a nuisance plant, forming dense thickets in forests, yards, parks and roadsides.
Buckthorn is a deciduous, dioecious shrub or small tree growing up to 33-feet tall, with gray-brown bark and often thorny branches. The leaves are elliptic to oval. They are green. Leaves do not follow regular deciduous color changes in the fall as it is non-native. The flowers are yellowish-green, with four petals; they are insect pollinated. The fruit is a small black drupe, and contains two to four seeds.
They crowd out native plants and displace the native shrubs and small trees in the mid-layer of the forest where many species of birds nest. Glossy buckthorn has been sold by the nursery trade in three different forms, so its appearance can vary.
Why is buckthorn a problem?
The Minnesota DNR website lists reasons buckthorn is a problem:
• Outcompetes native plants for nutrients, light and moisture
• Degrades wildlife habitat
• Threatens the future of forests, wetlands, prairies and other natural habitats
• Contributes to erosion by shading out other plants that grow on the forest floor
• Serves as host to other pests, such as crown rust fungus and soybean aphid
• Forms an impenetrable layer of vegetation
• Lacks “natural controls” like insects or disease that would curb its growth
It is illegal to import, sell or transport buckthorn in Minnesota.
Treating
buckthorn
There are various steps people can take to control buckthorn and its spread based on the situation. How much buckthorn you have will affect your treatment plan according to the Minnesota DNR website.
Buckthorn management is a multi-year commitment as the seeds in the soil can germinate for many years. Your plan will depend on how much time you have and how dense your buckthorn is. For just a few small plants, your plan may be as simple as a weekend of pulling buckthorn seedlings and regularly checking to see if new plants have taken root each year.
For larger buckthorn infestations, the DNR said the first part of your plan should be to remove all of the berry producing buckthorn on your property. This would also be a good time to work with your neighbors to remove berry producing buckthorn from their land too. Once you have controlled berry producing plants, you have limited the ability of the buckthorn to expand.
