DNR Bear
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Prospective bear hunters have until Friday, May 5, to apply for a bear hunting license from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Applications for the 2023 season can be submitted online, at any license agent or by telephone at 888-665-4236.

A total of 4,035 licenses are available in 14 permit areas for the season, which opens Friday, Sept. 1 and closes Sunday, Oct. 15.

