This is an open letter to my wife Dori and others who are itching to rake, weed and mow so that the lawn will look perfect this summer.
Dear Dori,
I am writing this letter from a secret location far, far from you and sharing it with the public to let you know that I am NOT going to mow the lawn this May.
I’ve made this decision not out of laziness (at least not entirely), but because it is best for YOU. Hear me out, Queen. I’m going to give you THREE great reasons to agree to allow me to take the month off from mowing this May: flowers, honey and apples. Let me explain…
You love flowers, right? Of course you do. Who doesn’t love flowers? They make the world a more beautiful place to live. A dollop of local honey is gooey, sweet perfection and one of your favorites on granola and yogurt in the morning. Local honey is pretty awesome and I know you can’t argue with that. You are an apple fanatic. One of your favorite times of the year is the autumn, because you can walk into the back yard, pick an apple from one of our trees and feast on juicy goodness.
Not mowing in May will help make sure flowers, honey and apples are around for us to enjoy. If we mow, we will be killing some dormant insects including some species of bees that will pollinate the flowers, apple trees and hives that make this possible.
It’s not just about the insects. If we mow in May, we’ll kill the early flowers such as dandelions, white clover, and creeping Charlie. These are important, and sometimes the only, food source for bees as they come out of dormancy.
I know, I know, I know. dandelions, white clover and creeping Charlie are weeds! If we let them grow in May, they’ll be hard to get under control. I’ll make a deal with you. If you allow me not to mow, I’ll help you weed for an entire day in June. I promise to mow if the grass gets higher than 12 inches. Deal?
I hope I’ve convinced you. These aren’t the only steps we should take to help bees. We should plant early spring blooming native plants like violets and pussy toes or native spring blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs, like pussy willows, serviceberries, and bluebells. What do you say? Pretty please, can we not mow in May?
Yours forever,
Dave
P.S. – I am also not going to do the dishes in May…because of the environment. (It’s worth a shot).
