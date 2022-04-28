For many years, wildlife managers in sharp-tailed grouse range would put out viewing blinds on dancing grounds (leks) where male birds would gather each spring for mating with females. Much of this was put on hold when covid-19 showed up due to social distancing (too many people in a 4 x 8-foot blind), then sanitizing it for the next day’s viewers.
For people reserving a viewing blind, they were supposed to get in the blind well before sunrise and then remain until activity slowed down. But this was not always happening, studies showed. Some would enter the blind after sunrise, chasing the birds off the lek, and then staying for only a short period of time, again disturbing the birds. It was found that this disturbance was affecting the use of the lek. Sharp-tail hunters may recall that the season in east central range, that includes Aitkin County, was closed after the season was announced in the 2021 hunting regulations booklet, because of an apparent decline in the population. So, in most areas, viewing blinds are no longer available.
For several years, discussions centered around setting out a video cam on a lek so that anybody could watch the activity in the comfort of home, not quite the same as actually being there and taking pictures is not possible. This would be similar to the eagle cam that non-game wildlife has had for many years.
Well, after a lot of work, this is finally available this spring! You can go to the Minnesota DNR website and on the right-hand side of the main page, you will see DNR videos. Under that, look for Window on Wildlife. Click on that and you will be taken to the video cam. Unfortunately, there is no sound at this time as apparently the microphone has not been delivered yet.
You have a couple of options to watch the activity. First, get up before sunrise and watch for the sun to come up and the birds arrive and then watch for an hour or so while sipping your morning coffee. The birds will be active most of the time but there are lulls. You will note some mock fights and stare-downs as each bird seems to have his spot on the lek. Perhaps they will all fly off when a hawk soars overhead or a four-legged critter sneaks in. The males will get very active if a female shows up and selects a male to her liking.
Or, if you get up at your usual time, you can scroll the red line on the bottom back and this will bring you to previous activity that morning. But I highly recommend watching in real time (and I can’t wait for sound to be added!).
Several years ago, I had a photographer from Baltimore who wanted to use the blind. He flew to Minneapolis, rented a car and drove to Aitkin. Stayed here for several days (motel and meals) and used the blind several mornings to take “many” pictures. Sharp-tails are pretty important to recreation in our area.
For those of you who have concerns about keeping sharp-tails on the landscape, I would direct you to the Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society for more information about what you can do in sharp-tail range and also become a member of MSGS. More members from Aitkin County are needed and there is a need for more habitat work like prescribed burning (sharp-tails are also called fire birds), shearing, and mowing in brushland areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.