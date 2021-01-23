• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor trapping activity in the area. Trappers are focusing on bobcat and beaver trapping. Area snowmobile clubs have begun to groom some of the trails but report that the snow base is very thin in most areas and that the trails are still very rough.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, snowmobile and ATV activity. Deer feeding ban complaints were also worked.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time checking angers on area lakes and monitoring snowmobile activity. Equipment maintenance also was performed.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent the past week checking ice anglers, snowmobile riders and trappers. Flerlage assisted local agencies with calls.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where ice conditions are still marginal and ATVs are the preferred travel method.
Lack of ATV registration and safety training were the most common violations this past week. Local deer herds are having an easy winter except for when they step into traffic.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken on Mille Lacs Lake for extra lines, unattended lines, fishing without an angling license, ice shelter on the ice without a shelter license, drug paraphernalia, small amount marijuana, no fishing license in possession, unmarked ice shelter, failure to display an ice shelter tag, failure to display ATV registration and litter. Whiteoak also responded to two fires in which prohibited materials were being burned.
