• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with many anglers who had some success with panfish in the area. As ice conditions improve, many anglers are now taking ATVs and small vehicles to their fishing spots. Trapping activity was also monitored as trappers took to the woods with the opening of the fisher, pine marten and bobcat season.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reported working early ice anglers. Activity has been slow so far but Ladd was sure to remind anglers to clean up the area when they pack up as litter continues to be an issue on area lakes. Ladd also worked some trapping activity and bough-cutting activity.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked trapping activity for the fisher, pine marten and bobcat season opener. Ice anglers were finding consistent ice and the fishing was good across the lakes.
Flerlage also followed up on deer-hunting cases.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling activity and continued work on firearms deer season cases. Training and equipment maintenance were also completed.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers and ATV traffic as anglers have started taking motor vehicles on the ice. Verkuilen also checked trapping activity, answered snowmobile education questions and attended training.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time assisting the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office on a medical and crash, and rescuing anglers who were stranded on Mille Lacs Lake from a large crack in the ice near shore. Whiteoak also spent time checking trappers and anglers. Enforcement action was taken for a juvenile passenger on an ATV without a helmet, operating an ATV with an extra passenger, operating an ATV without lights, youth trapping without a youth license and trapper education, and no license in possession.
