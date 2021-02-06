• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time talking with snowmobilers who continue to report minor improvements in the snow base. Unmarked and unlicensed fish shelters continue to be common violations. See Page 72 in the Minnesota fishing regulations book for shelter requirements.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) patrolled for angling and snowmobile activity.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling and snowmobile activity. Complaints of snowmobile riders in restricted areas and operating in a careless manner were worked. A tip on probable deer baiting from last fall was documented to be worked next deer season.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity, which remains limited by questionable ice and slushy areas. Marginal snowfall has also limited snowmobile activity, although speed enforcement was done on the lakes.
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile, ATV, and angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers reported fishing to be slower over the weekend, with the night bite picking up. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, fishing with extra lines, and no shelter tag. She reminds anglers to clean up their area and pick up garbage before leaving the ice.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling area lakes for fishing activity. She also spent time patrolling snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for ice shelters on the ice without a license, failure to display an ice shelter tag, no fishing license in possession, and litter. Whiteoak also followed up on a public-access and land-boundary complaint.
