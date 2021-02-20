• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent a majority of the past week checking ice anglers. The panfish bite at the beginning of the week was good, but by the end of the weekend fishing for all species was very slow due to the cold snap.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time this past week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking angling activity. Several contacts were made for extra lines, snowmobile registration issues and speed.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling and snowmobile activity. Assistance was given to the sheriff’s office with an alcohol-related snowmobile accident.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw far fewer people out with the cold weather. The fishing stayed about the same, which was slow. A few anglers in the right spots had plenty of crappies and bluegills.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity, including a lot of nonresident anglers. Ice thickness is finally more consistent and some hard-sided houses have found their way to their usual locations.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for an ice shelter on the ice without a license, unattended lines, illegal-length walleye, unmeasurable fish/carcasses, no fishing license in possession, unmarked ice shelter, failure to display ice shelter tag and litter.
