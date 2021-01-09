• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time monitoring a mix of outdoor recreation. Snowmobile activity in the area has begun to pick up with recent snowfalls. Anglers continue to increase in numbers as the ice conditions improve. Seasonal equipment maintenance was also completed.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time this past week checking anglers on area lakes as well as early season snowmobile activity. Ladd continued deer hunting investigations and worked trapping activity.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked spearing, angling and trapping activity. ATVs and snowmobiles were also popular means for getting to fishing spots.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity as more hard-sided fish houses are being left out overnight. Trappers were monitored as they attempted to catch fishers this past week. Verkuilen also recovered a stolen car and checked the first snowmobile trail traffic of the season.
