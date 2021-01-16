• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked ice fishing, snowmobile and ATV activity. Mild weather brought several big groups out fishing over the weekend but fishing success in the area remains moderate. A law and ethics talk was given at a snowmobile safety class where 14 youth students were certified.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, spearing, snowmobile and ATV activity.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity and lake traffic as ice is well-formed but slush-covered. ATV regulations were enforced, with lots of registrations running out on the first of the year. A common violation was lack of helmets on juveniles. Small game hunters were also out making use of the fresh snow.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes for fishing activity. Whiteoak also spent time patrolling snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating a snowmobile with expired registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, extra lines, failure to display an ice shelter tag, unmarked ice shelter and no license in possession.
