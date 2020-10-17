• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked a busy week of checking waterfowl, small game and archery hunters. Ladd worked Aitkin Lake for anglers and investigated a state land trespass. Ladd also assisted with an ATV crash. Ladd continues to train a conservation officer candidate.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, waterfowl, grouse and ATV activity. The officer assisted an individual in capturing a loon and removing a hook and fishing line from it. The officer also assisted with a duck hunter overboard who is recovering after spending over two hours in the water.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked duck hunters this week. Bird numbers were low. Fishing pressure has picked up and the fish are cooperating. Flerlage also attended as part of the honor guard for the funeral of retired CO Kjellberg.
