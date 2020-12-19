• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored a variety of outdoor activities. Most of the smaller lakes in the area now have enough ice to access them on foot. Ice anglers had some success catching panfish and northern pike, but overall success was limited.
•CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked muzzleloader-deer-hunting and angling activity. A trespass complaint and a call involving ice fishing equipment with no anglers visible were handled.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked the first ice anglers of the year. The small lakes have enough ice that people are trying their luck. Flerlage saw a few hunters out for the muzzleloader season. Grouse hunters were checked, and they were finding some birds.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice angler activity on small lakes in the area. Muzzleloader hunters were out making use of the above-average temperatures. Questions were answered regarding the remaining waterfowl running out of open water.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time catching up on paperwork, maintaining equipment, training, and following up on calls. Whiteoak followed up on two deer-carcass-dumping complaints on private property.
