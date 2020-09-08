• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent much of the past week checking area bear baits.
Nuisance bear complaints have dropped dramatically since the opening of bear baiting. Hochstein also spoke with wild rice harvesters who are reporting a good crop this year.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) focused work on anglers this past week. Some lakes are producing a decent panfish bite. ATV riders were checked with nice weather days leading to a lot of ATV use. Flerlage attended the academy graduation for honor guard duties.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked ATV, bear baiting, watercraft and angling activity. Invasive species work was done at landings and a lakebed alteration case was worked.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Another warm week bolstered water recreation activity.
People were sighting rifles, scouting areas, and inquiring about safety classes.
