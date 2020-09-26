• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear hunting, wild rice harvesting and ATV activity. Time was also spent talking with youth waterfowl hunters who were taking advantage of the early youth hunt. Enforcement action was taken for camping in a non-designated camping area in a WMA and ATV violations.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked bear activity, attended training and assisted with educational videos highlighting safe ATV operation.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reports a busy past week working bear hunters, early goose activity, and youth waterfowl hunting, as well as angling and ATV activity in the area. Ladd also responded to a wolf-depredation call.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked goose hunters during the week. Flerlage saw good compliance during AIS checks after the busy weekend. He checked hunters during the youth duck season over the weekend. Plenty of ducks were around to provide shooting opportunities. Flerlage also addressed trespassing issues.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Cooler water temperatures resulted in an uptick in fish activity. A few youth waterfowl hunters were out moving the local ducks around. Verkuilen also checked ATV traffic and assisted with setting up the DNR confiscated property auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.