• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with several people who were out and about preparing for the upcoming bear hunting season. Most had good reports of bears coming into their baits. Time was also spent monitoring ATV activity and an arrest was made for an individual who was operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, boating, invasive species, and ATV activity. Bear baits were also monitored.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent time checking anglers on the river and lakes. A few people were seen collecting wild rice. Harvesters have said it’s been a fair year for rice so far. Hunters are eager to start the bear season. Flerlage received ATV complaints about riding recklessly, speeding, and without helmets.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) scouted and prepared for the upcoming hunting seasons.
Verkuilen also assisted with the security detail for the vice president’s visit to Duluth.
