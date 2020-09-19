• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored bear hunting over the opener and into the holiday weekend, with hunters experiencing good success rates. Many people reported seeing multiple bears while they were in the stand. ATV activity was also worked with the most common violation being youth under the age of 18 not wearing a DOT-approved helmet.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, bear-, ATV and goose-hunting activity. Nuisance-bear and sick-animal calls were also handled. Assistance was given to the sheriff’s office on an assault and stuck-ATV calls.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked a busy holiday weekend with a lot of activity in the McGregor station. Ladd worked bear opener, handling a lot of issues related to unregistered baits and some hunters with no-quota licenses hunting in Permit Area 51. Ladd also worked boating activity and ATV activity, and checked some early goose hunters over the holiday weekend.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ATV use on area trails and roads. It was encouraging to see many people wearing helmets while riding, but some needed to be reminded that it’s required for everyone under 18. Goose hunters saw some action during the early goose season.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunters during the early goose-, bear-, and dove-season openers. The holiday weekend brought out ATV and OHM activity, including underage people riding unregistered machines. Boats were getting moved around and some were bringing aquatic vegetation with them.
