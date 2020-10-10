• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reported a busy past week, capped off by the waterfowl opener. Ladd and a CO trainee worked small-game, waterfowl and ATV enforcement.
Ladd worked a trespass complaint and a complaint of a hunter shooting a swan. Ladd also worked ATV enforcement and made two arrests for DWI.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked waterfowl and bear hunting, as well as angling activity. A waterfowler reported a swan shooting, which resulted in charges. Time was also spent on a local radio station discussing outdoor topics.
Mylnar also worked archery deer and grouse hunting activity. Anglers were checked and training was attended. A litter complaint and nuisance beaver issues were addressed.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw a busy duck opener. Many hunters got out and saw mixed results. No limits of birds were seen, and a few got skunked. Most bags were somewhere in between full and empty. Flerlage took a call of a swan injured in an electric fence. The fence was turned off and the swan was gone before he arrived. Flerlage attended training in Duluth and at Camp Ripley.
