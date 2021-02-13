• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored area snowmobile trails. The trails were busy despite being in fairly poor overall condition. Hochstein also attended a fur registration for otters and bobcats. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies and fishing and snowmobile violations were addressed.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, cross-country skiing and snowmobile activity. A deer-feeding complaint was addressed and outdoor recreation topics were covered on the local radio station. He also assisted wildlife staff with fur tagging.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked a few anglers on the ice. It was reported to be a slow bite all over the station. Snowmobilers reported finding rough spots on many trails.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity. Little snow is making it easy to get around and see targets. Lakes were checked; ice thickness is still behind for this time or year. Verkuilen also monitored snowmobile traffic and fielded turkey hunting questions.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake for fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for unmeasurable fish, possession of dressed fish on the lake, ice shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display an ice shelter tag, failure to display shelter identification markings, fishing without an angling license, no fishing license in possession, unattended lines, failure to affix an unexpired decal on a snowmobile and unregistered snowmobiles.
Whiteoak assisted at the fur registration at the Aitkin DNR office and spent time patrolling Jay Cooke State Park. Along with CO Dustie Speldrich, Whiteoak saved a domesticated farm duck that was found on a busy road and nearly got hit by cars. The duck made it home to its owners, who said that the animal is known as their watchdog.
