• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored big-game and small-game hunting activity. Follow-up work was done on open cases and several game and fish-related phone calls were fielded.
• CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reports some ice fishing is underway in the area, but anglers need to be aware ice conditions vary greatly. A deer went through the ice on an area lake. Many of the area lakes are not safe for foot travel. Ladd also assisted with training at Camp Ripley.
• CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked deer and grouse hunting activity, as well as ice anglers.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers and muzzleloader deer hunters. Flerlage also checked trapping activity.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers making their way onto smaller lakes. Trappers where also making use of the clear ice and lack of snow. Verkuilen also assisted at a training event and investigated a dead raptor.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time maintaining equipment, attending training at Camp Ripley, and following up on calls. Whiteoak followed up on a report of an abandoned boat and other litter left on Aitkin County land.
