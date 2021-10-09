DNR Enforcement report

• CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked small-game hunting, waterfowl hunting, archery deer hunting and sport fishing enforcement this week. Various violations were encountered, ranging from boating safety violations, to licensing violations and firearms-related violations. Many waterfowl hunters were contacted over the weekend. Low water levels made it tough for some hunters, but most of them seemed to harvest some ducks. A firearms safety field day was also attended.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV activity and small-game, archery deer and waterfowl hunting. Enforcement action was taken for taking a wild animal with a firearm from a motor vehicle, transporting loaded firearms in a vehicle, no HIP certification, no license in possession while waterfowl hunting, operating an ATV without lights, and allowing unlawful operation for youth operators on ATVs. Whiteoak also assisted with a firearms safety class at the Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking bear, grouse and duck hunters in the area. Mixed bags of ducks were seen in most areas. A mallard/widgeon cross was seen in a local hunter’s bag as well. Forgetting life jackets and not knowing which species hunters are shooting at continues to be a problem. Benkofske also returned a dock segment to a camp on Big Sandy that had floated away in a storm and become a hazard to other boaters.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking duck hunters over the waterfowl season opener. Several hunters reported having a difficult time navigating to their traditional hunting spots due to low water levels. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked small-game and waterfowl-hunting activity. Ladd also patrolled ATV activity in the area and contacted several juveniles who were operating illegally. Several trespass calls were responded to as deer hunters are beginning to put up stands and small-game hunters are afield.
