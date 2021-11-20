DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with deer hunters over the busy firearms opener. Overall harvest rates in the area seemed to be lower than average likely due to the unseasonably warm weather. Several youth hunters were contacted in the field and reported shooting their first deer this year.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking deer hunters and ATV riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful party hunting, transporting loaded firearms in motor vehicles, trespass and litter. Benkofske met with many first-time hunters, both youth and adults.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw many hunters participating in the deer season. The mild weather and early antlerless season were repeated as reasons for not seeing more deer.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked deer hunting activity and addressed issues with bait, lack of orange and hunting in a restricted area. OHVs were also out and producing registration violations. Verkuilen also attended training and answered Mille Lacs regulation questions.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling opener of firearms deer season, small game hunting and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for lend and borrow deer tag, fail to validate deer tag, transport loaded firearm, target shooting during deer firearm season and various ATV violations. The officer also followed up on hunter harassment calls and many hunting questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.