DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that deer-hunting success among hunters significantly improved with the onset of colder weather. Several citations were issued for transporting a loaded firearm. Please ensure your firearm is unloaded before hitting the road.
• CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) spent the majority of the week working deer-hunting activity. Several trespass issues were handled and many questions were fielded. Ladd also was surprised by the variety of activity with the mild weather and checked some waterfowl hunters and anglers as well.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking deer hunters in the area. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful party hunting, transporting loaded firearms, hunting over bait and trespass. A pair of lost dogs were also returned to their owner.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked the second week of the firearms deer season. The repeated report from hunters is that few deer were shot. Many hunters said they felt lucky to see a deer. The cooler weather and snow helped brighten the mood over the opening weekend warmth.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked deer season activity including night hunting, trespassing disputes and deer acting suspiciously. Snow cover revived interest in small-game hunting, making them easy to see and track. Verkuilen also checked muskie anglers, issued roadkill tags and monitored ATV traffic.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling firearms deer season hunters and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register deer, failure to validate a deer tag, hunting with an invalid license and operating an ATV without headlights. Whiteoak checked many hunters who had success getting a buck in the area.
